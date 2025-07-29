Army raids UPDF hideout in Rangamati, recovers AK-47, ammunition: ISPR

The Bangladesh Army has recovered an AK-47 rifle along with other weapons and ammunition during a raid on a hideout of the United People’s Democratic Front (UPDF) in the hilly region of Baghaichhari upazila in Rangamati district.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) around 9:45 am today, Tuesday, the operation took place in a remote area of Baghaichhari.