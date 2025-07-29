Army raids UPDF hideout in Rangamati, recovers AK-47, ammunition: ISPR
The Bangladesh Army has recovered an AK-47 rifle along with other weapons and ammunition during a raid on a hideout of the United People’s Democratic Front (UPDF) in the hilly region of Baghaichhari upazila in Rangamati district.
According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) around 9:45 am today, Tuesday, the operation took place in a remote area of Baghaichhari.
It confirmed that an exchange of fire occurred during the raid, and multiple arms and rounds of ammunition were recovered from the site.
The ISPR added that the military operation was then ongoing.