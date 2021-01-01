8 Titas officials to be indicted after nod from higher authorities

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police on Thursday pressed charges against 29 people in a case filed over the blast at a mosque in Paschim Talla area of Narayanganj, which claimed the lives of 34 people.

CID, Narayanganj team submitted the charge sheet before a Narayanganj court in the evening, said Nasir Uddin, special superintendent of police of CID, Narayanganj.

The accused are -- Abdul Gafur Mia, 60, president of the mosque managing committee, Samsuddin Sardar,60, Shamsu Sardar, 57, Shawkat Ali, 50, Asim Uddin, 50, Jahangir Alam, 40, Shafiqul Islam Ujjal, 45, Naim Sardar, 27, Tanvir Ahmed, 45, Al Amin, 35, Alamgir Shikdar, 35, AM Amin, 45, Siraj Hawladar, 55, Newaz Mia, 55, Najir Hossain, 56, Abul Kashem, 45, Abdul Malek, 55, Manirul, 55, Swapan Mia, 38, Aslam Ali, 42, Ali Tajam, 55, Quaiyum, 38, Mamun Mia, 38, Delwar Hossain, Bashir Ahmed, 28, Rimel, 32, Arifur Rahman, 30, Mobarak Hossain, 40 and Raihanul Islam, 36.

The eight officials of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd. will be included in the charge sheet after getting approval from higher authorities concerned, he said.