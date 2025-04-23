KUET revokes suspension of 37 students, halls reopen
The Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) has revoked the suspension of 37 students and reopened seven residential halls. At the same time, it decided to resume classes on 4 May.
The decision was taken at a syndicate meeting on Wednesday. The students were suspended as per a decision made at the syndicate meeting of 14 April.
Although the university officially reopens the halls today, students have already occupied all seven halls breaking the locks and move in despite the administration’s earlier decision to keep them closed.
On 15 April, the protesting students had broken into six of the boys' halls, while female students entered the Rokeya Hall after breaking its locks on Tuesday.
As the students are protesting for the resignation of the vice chancellor, education adviser CR Abrar visited the KUET campus at around 9:45 am on Wednesday. He urged the students to end their hunger strike, but the students continued their protest. Among the 32 students on strike, seven fell ill and received treatment.
Meanwhile, the University Teachers' Association held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon and declared that they would not accept the vice chancellor’s removal under pressure. Later, the university employees’ association formed a human chain in support of the vice chancellor at around 3:30pm.