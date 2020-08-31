86pc COVID-19 patients recover in Rangpur hospital

Some 86.11 per cent under treatment coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have recovered at the government-run Rangpur Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospital (DCIH), reports BSS.
Talking to BSS, a number of recovered patients termed the hospital as an excellent health service provider to COVID-19 patients ensuring world class treatments by a well-organised group of dedicated physicians, nurses and other staff.
DCIH superintendent SM Nurun Nabi said that the hospital, an extended health care facility of Rangpur Medical College Hospital, has been providing treatments to COVID-19 patients since its inception on April 19 last.
“We have discharged 465 admitted COVID-19 patients from the hospital after their recovery till date,” Nabi informed the national news agency today.
A total 549 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to the facility since the beginning, and of them, nine critically sick persons with multiple health complexities referred to Dhaka for advanced treatments.
“Among the rest of 540 under treatment patients, 465 have been discharged after their full recovery till today,” Dr. Nabi said, adding that the recovery rate among under treatment patients currently stands at 86.11 percent in the hospital.
The healed COVID-19 patients are being discharged after disappearance of all symptoms and found to have coronavirus negative in a real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test at the COVID-19 Laboratory at Rangpur Medical College.
Currently, 37 COVID-19 infected patients are undergoing treatment in the 100-bed DCIH that has 90 general beds and a modernised intensive care unit with 10 beds and 10 ventilators and a modernised high pressure central oxygen supply system.
During the last 24 hours, nine COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital by bidding them ceremonial farewell at its compound with ‘recovery certificates’ and flowers.