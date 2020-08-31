86pc COVID-19 patients recover in Rangpur hospital

Some 86.11 per cent under treatment coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have recovered at the government-run Rangpur Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospital (DCIH), reports BSS.

Talking to BSS, a number of recovered patients termed the hospital as an excellent health service provider to COVID-19 patients ensuring world class treatments by a well-organised group of dedicated physicians, nurses and other staff.

DCIH superintendent SM Nurun Nabi said that the hospital, an extended health care facility of Rangpur Medical College Hospital, has been providing treatments to COVID-19 patients since its inception on April 19 last.

“We have discharged 465 admitted COVID-19 patients from the hospital after their recovery till date,” Nabi informed the national news agency today.