Explosion in Chattogram
Businessman dies after wife and son, toll rises to 5
Another victim has died while undergoing treatment after sustaining burn injuries in an explosion at a residence in Halishahar, Chattogram.
The deceased, Shakhawat Hossain, 49, was a motor parts trader by profession.
He died today, Wednesday morning at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka. With his death, the number of fatalities from the incident has risen to five.
The explosion occurred at approximately 4:30 am on Monday in a flat on the third floor of a six-storey building named Halima Manzil in Halishahar. Shakhawat Hossain lived in the flat with his family.
Nine people inside the residence sustained burn injuries in the blast. On Monday, Shakhawat’s wife, Nurjahan, died from her injuries. The following day, Tuesday, their son Safayat also died.
In addition, Shakhawat’s brother Samir, who lived in Portugal, and Samir’s wife Ayesha Akter died on Tuesday, while undergoing treatment.
Four other burn victims remain in critical condition at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.
Residential physician Shawon Bin Rahman of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery confirmed Shakhawat Hossain’s death to Prothom Alo.
He said, “Shakhawat Hossain died this morning. The other four burn victims remain in critical condition.”
Mansur Ali, a business partner of the deceased, told Prothom Alo this morning that preparations were under way to take Shakhawat’s body to his village home in Cumilla for burial.
Fire Service and law enforcement authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause of the explosion.
The Fire Service suspects that a gas leak from a cooking stove may have caused the incident.
Aminur Rashid, assistant commissioner (media) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, said, “Preliminarily, we suspect that the explosion resulted from a gas leak. We have not found any other evidence.”