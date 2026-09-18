Farmers block road in Kurigram over fertiliser shortage; official confined for 4 hours

Farmers blocked a road in Nageshwari of Kurigram by placing tree trunks across it to demand fertiliser. As a result, traffic on the local Madarganj–Kachakata road came to a standstill.

During the protest, farmers confined an agriculture official who was at the scene to a dealer’s warehouse for nearly four hours.

The incident took place at around 8:00 am today, Friday, at Gabtala Bazar in Ballabherkhas Union.