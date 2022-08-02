Missing college student's body found in Munshiganj

His body was recovered around 10:00am from the Pangasia canal, a distributary channel of the Meghna river in the district's Gajaria upazila, by divers from Narayanganj fire service, said Rifat Mallik, station officer of Gajaria fire service.
Md Rais Uddin, officer in charge of Gajaria police station, said, "Niloy and his friends were returning home from a picnic on a launch named ML Hasib on Monday when the tragedy occurred."
"Niloy tried to remove a hanging live electric wire and was electrocuted. He fell in the river in the impact of the jolt and drowned," the officer said.
Seven of his friends -- Rifat, Minhaz, Faysal Pradhan, Rabbi Shakill, Nahid and Sharif -- also sustained injuries in the incident, and are being treated at a hospital, said the OC.