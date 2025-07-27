Awami League men vandalise BNP leaders’ homes, offices in Narail

In a pre-dawn attack on Sunday, homes and political offices belonging to BNP leaders and activists in Ula village of Lohagara Upazila, were allegedly vandalised by Awami League members.

The perpetrators also destroyed fruit trees and household property.

Mizanur Rahman Khokon Chowdhury, a key accused in a sabotage case involving members of the Lakshmipasha Union Awami League, and his son, Swanil Chowdhury Sohag, have been named as the main perpetrators. Both are accused of leading the attack with a group of Awami League activists armed with sharp weapons and sticks.