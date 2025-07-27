Awami League men vandalise BNP leaders’ homes, offices in Narail
In a pre-dawn attack on Sunday, homes and political offices belonging to BNP leaders and activists in Ula village of Lohagara Upazila, were allegedly vandalised by Awami League members.
The perpetrators also destroyed fruit trees and household property.
Mizanur Rahman Khokon Chowdhury, a key accused in a sabotage case involving members of the Lakshmipasha Union Awami League, and his son, Swanil Chowdhury Sohag, have been named as the main perpetrators. Both are accused of leading the attack with a group of Awami League activists armed with sharp weapons and sticks.
Properties belonging to Ahid Sheikh, a BNP union member from Ward No. 9, his brother Shahid Sheikh, and local resident Inta Fakir were targeted. Their homes—including tin-shed building, tin-roofed living room, a bathroom, kitchen, and cowshed—were ransacked.
Four people also sustained injuries in the incident. They are Rana Sheikh, 28, Sohrab Molka, 50, Khairul Sheikh, 25, and Rabbi, 20.
Following the attack, police were deployed to the area to maintain order.
Nurjahan Begum, wife of Ahid Sheikh, reported that household belongings such as furniture, electric meters, fans, stored paddy and rice were destroyed. "They also cut down various fruit trees including guava and mango from our yard and the surrounding areas," she said.
Shahid Sheikh said "I dislike conflict. But early Sunday morning, without warning, our house came under attack. They climbed over the fence and slashed through the tin roof with sharp weapons. They even smashed the tiles of the building."
Ahid Sheikh alleged that Khokon Chowdhury and his son have been issuing death threats. “They are protected by leaders of the Lohagara Municipality and Lakshmipasha Union Awami League. Because of this political shelter, BNP members are being subjected to violence and intimidation,” he said.
He added that both Khokon and his son face multiple charges in Narail’s Lohagara Police Station and Dhaka’s Jatrabari Police Station.
Residents of Ula village expressed concern over the disruption caused by Khokon Chowdhury, saying he has brought unrest to the area since his recent release from jail in connection with a sabotage case.
Efforts to get a statement from the accused were unsuccessful, as they have gone into hiding following the incident.
Shariful Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Lohagara Police Station, said an investigation is underway and legal measures will be taken.