Wedding in hospital with hands, legs bandaged, bride vows to stay by groom’s side in hard times
Ananda Saha and Amrita Sarkar met about a year ago. A loving relationship developed between them gradually. With the consent of both families, their wedding date was set for 15 December this year. But a sudden accident changed all plans.
On the night of 7 August, while returning to Manikganj from Dhaka on a motorcycle, Ananda was seriously injured after being hit by a truck.
Both his hands and one leg were broken, and he sustained severe injuries to his waist.
After the accident, he was treated at a private hospital in Dhaka and later admitted to a hospital in Manikganj. He still cannot get out of bed and is completely dependent on others for movement.
In such a critical time for her loved one, Amrita decided to stay by his side. Not only to be there, she did not want to leave the ailing Ananda alone.
Therefore, in consultation with both families, the wedding arrangements were moved forward. The formalities of their wedding were completed in the hall of the private hospital in Manikganj town yesterday, Thursday night.
Photos of the hospital wedding have spread on social media showing that even while lying on a hospital bed with bandages on both hands, Ananda is applying sindoor on the bride’s head.
The wedding was conducted following religious rituals. A few close relatives from both families were present.
Ananda Saha is a resident of Chan Mia Lane Road, Manikganj town; his father, Aravind Saha, is a local businessman. He owns several consumer goods businesses in the town.
The bride, Amrita Sarkar, is the daughter of Baniyajuri village in Ghior Upazila. She is currently a first-year undergraduate student at Khan Bahadur Awlad Hossain Khan College, Manikganj town.
Ananda Saha is receiving treatment at Afroza Begum General Hospital, Manikganj town.
Sirajul Islam, Head of the Medical and Unit Department at the hospital, told Prothom Alo that the wedding was organised in the hospital while ensuring the patient’s safety and health. Only a small number of people were present. It did not disrupt the healthcare services of other patients.
Ananda’s cousin Ami Saha said on Friday morning, “The plan was to have a grand wedding in December. But due to the accident, our first priority is Ananda’s treatment and care. Therefore, by family decision, their wedding was completed last night on a limited scale. We ask everyone’s blessings for the newlyweds.”