Wedding in hospital with hands, legs bandaged, bride vows to stay by groom’s side in hard times

Ananda Saha and Amrita Sarkar met about a year ago. A loving relationship developed between them gradually. With the consent of both families, their wedding date was set for 15 December this year. But a sudden accident changed all plans.

On the night of 7 August, while returning to Manikganj from Dhaka on a motorcycle, Ananda was seriously injured after being hit by a truck.

Both his hands and one leg were broken, and he sustained severe injuries to his waist.

After the accident, he was treated at a private hospital in Dhaka and later admitted to a hospital in Manikganj. He still cannot get out of bed and is completely dependent on others for movement.