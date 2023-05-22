Lightning strikes kill two schoolboys in Mymensingh

Two school boys were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes at Biarta Kotapara village of Trishal upazila and Tololi Konapara village of Gafargaon upazila in Mymensingh, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Md Asid, 15, son of Jahur Uddin and resident of Tololi Konapara village of Gafargaon Upazila and Md Junaid, 9, resident of Biarta Kotapara village of Trishal Upazila.