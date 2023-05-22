Lightning strikes kill two schoolboys in Mymensingh

Two school boys were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes at Biarta Kotapara village of Trishal upazila and Tololi Konapara village of Gafargaon upazila in Mymensingh, reports UNB.
The deceased were identified as Md Asid, 15, son of Jahur Uddin and resident of Tololi Konapara village of Gafargaon Upazila and Md Junaid, 9, resident of Biarta Kotapara village of Trishal Upazila.
Asif was a student of a local high school in the ninth grade and Junaid was a student of class three in the Biarta Kotapara Government Primary School.
According to locals, Asif was killed by a lightning strike while playing football with his friends in the field next to his house on Sunday afternoon.
On the other hand, Junaid was killed and two others were injured by lightning while plucking mangoes during a storm on Sunday afternoon.
The injured were rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital. Local union parishad chairman Tajul Islam Mridha confirmed the incidents.