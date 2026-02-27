Optimum media freedom to be ensured maintaining accountability: Info minister

Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapan on Friday said to ensure free flow of information to commoners, maximum freedom of the media will be ensured by determining the scope of accountability based on opinions of all stakeholders, including journalists.

He made the remark responding to a question from journalists after joining a cheque distribution ceremony at Barishal Circuit House on Friday morning.

Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) distributed cheques among road accident victims.