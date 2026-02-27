Optimum media freedom to be ensured maintaining accountability: Info minister
Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapan on Friday said to ensure free flow of information to commoners, maximum freedom of the media will be ensured by determining the scope of accountability based on opinions of all stakeholders, including journalists.
He made the remark responding to a question from journalists after joining a cheque distribution ceremony at Barishal Circuit House on Friday morning.
Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) distributed cheques among road accident victims.
The information minister said overall, the government wants to turn the media management into a modernised one.
“We have not yet been able to connect with the new media in the modern technology-based world system and eco-system,” he said.
He said when the Ministry of Information was established, there was no information technology-based media.
“Also, the way to adapt to the expansion of information technology-based media that has been created now has not been completed so far,” Swapan said.
He said free flow of information will be ensuring gradually in consultation with all the policymakers of the government.
Earlier, the minister distributed cheques of Taka 2.17 crore among 61 road accident victims of Barishal and Pirojpur districts.
BRTA Chairman (Additional Secretary) Abu Momtaz Saad Uddin Ahmed and Barishal Deputy Commissioner Khairul Alam Sumon were present on the occasion, among others.
Later, the information minister participated in a view-exchange meeting with Barishal district-level officials at Barishal Circuit House meeting room.