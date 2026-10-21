Fresh blockade announced in Sajek from Thursday, tourists urged to leave

Protesters have announced a third round of blockade on the Sajek tourist road in Baghaichhari upazila of Rangamati, starting Thursday for an indefinite period.

They have urged all tourists to leave Sajek by Wednesday.

The decision was announced in a press release issued this afternoon and signed by Sajek Karbari Association President Natun Joy Chakma and Sajek Committee for the Protection of Public Rights Convener Babudhan Chakma.

The statement said the blockade, which had been suspended from last Friday until Wednesday at the request of the Durga Puja celebration committees of Baghaihat and Machalong markets, was being resumed after the festival because their demands had not been met.

“In the interest of overall security, we request all tourists to leave Sajek by today,” the statement said.

Earlier, activists of the Sajek Committee for the Protection of Public Rights and the Sajek Karbari Association began a second round of an indefinite blockade on the Sajek tourist road at 6am on 15 October. They staged protests by setting tyres and tree trunks on fire at various points along the road.