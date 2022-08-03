Two suspended CU students attend final exam

The second year final examination of Philosophy department started today, Wednesday. On a spot visit, it was seen that Rakib and Emon were taking the four-hour long test that was started at 11:00am on Wednesday.
When asked, philosophy department chairman Md Abdul Mannan told Prothom Alo that they didn’t receive any letter over their suspension from the registrar office.
Even the department didn’t know that they were suspended. As long as they don’t receive the suspension order, the examinations of these two students are legal. Therefore, the department permitted them to attend examinations.
University registrar SM Monirul Hasan told Prothom Alo that the decision of suspension was taken in a meeting. The university is yet to issue an order. That is the reason why he couldn’t send it to the department. The order will be issued soon.
Registrar SM Monirul Hasan said their examinations will be cancelled automatically as the suspension order will be effective a day after it was decided.
Earlier on 25 July, registrar Monirul Hasan said in a press conference that four students were suspended for one year over the incident of harassment that took place in 16 September 2021.