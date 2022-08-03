Two suspended CU students attend final exam

The second year final examination of Philosophy department started today, Wednesday. On a spot visit, it was seen that Rakib and Emon were taking the four-hour long test that was started at 11:00am on Wednesday.

When asked, philosophy department chairman Md Abdul Mannan told Prothom Alo that they didn’t receive any letter over their suspension from the registrar office.

Even the department didn’t know that they were suspended. As long as they don’t receive the suspension order, the examinations of these two students are legal. Therefore, the department permitted them to attend examinations.