Screams of "Ma-go, Ma-go" before the call got cut

A Bangladeshi man has been shot dead in Saudi Arabia. The deceased was identified as Md. Kamrul Zaman (37). The incident occurred in Taif, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, according to the family of the deceased.

The deceased Md. Kamrul Zaman was from Kutubpur village under Ward No. 3 of Kutubpur Union in Begumganj upazila, Noakhali. Kamrul was married and had two sons. His wife and children live in their village home.

Family members said that Kamrul was speaking with his wife, Halima Begum over phone early yesterday morning when the shooting occurred. His wife heard her husband’s last screams of "Ma-go, Ma-go" (mother, mother!) from the other end of the line before the call disconnected.