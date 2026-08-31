Bangladeshi killed in Saudi Arabia
Screams of "Ma-go, Ma-go" before the call got cut
A Bangladeshi man has been shot dead in Saudi Arabia. The deceased was identified as Md. Kamrul Zaman (37). The incident occurred in Taif, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, according to the family of the deceased.
The deceased Md. Kamrul Zaman was from Kutubpur village under Ward No. 3 of Kutubpur Union in Begumganj upazila, Noakhali. Kamrul was married and had two sons. His wife and children live in their village home.
Family members said that Kamrul was speaking with his wife, Halima Begum over phone early yesterday morning when the shooting occurred. His wife heard her husband’s last screams of "Ma-go, Ma-go" (mother, mother!) from the other end of the line before the call disconnected.
Citing relatives in Saudi Arabia, the family members said that a man fired shots targeting Kamrul while he was speaking on the phone. To save his life, Kamrul ran into a shopping mall. The gunman then entered the mall and shot Kamrul dead.
Afterward, the attacker shot himself in the head and committed suicide.
Speaking with local residents, it was learned that Kamrul had gone abroad in search of a livelihood two and a half years ago. His father is a farmer by profession. Kamrul had taken loans and gone to Saudi Arabia. The loans have not yet been fully repaid. News of his death has left his family and relatives in deep mourning.
Kamrul’s cousin, Md. Soleman told Prothom Alo, "Kamrul worked at a shopping mall in Taif, Saudi Arabia. Yesterday morning, after finishing his duty, he was standing in front of the mall speaking with his wife on his mobile phone. Meanwhile, a young Saudi man suddenly fired shots targeting him. Later, when Kamrul ran inside the mall, the attacker followed him inside and shot him three times. Kamrul died on the spot. Later, I heard that that young man also shot himself in the head and committed suicide."
Md. Soleman added, "It has not been possible to learn why Kamrul was shot. The news of Kamrul’s death has cast a pall of grief over his family."
Abu Naser Chowdhury, a member of Ward No. 3 of Kutubpur Union Parishad said, "Kamrul went to Saudi Arabia two and a half years ago by taking out loans for his livelihood. With his tragic death there, the family has been left completely helpless."
When asked, Begumganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md. Kayesur Rahman told Prothom Alo this Monday afternoon that he learned about the incident through social media. He added that he does not know any detailed information regarding the matter yet.