Farmer by day, writer and songmaker by passion

Sohorab Ali realised during his school years that the world of learning was far wider beyond the syllabus. So he left formal education and immersed himself in reading. He is 72 now with world literature, philosophy and history becoming the core of his study. Remaining a farmer he spent all his life thinking of an exploitation-free society and continues to write protest songs for farmers and workers.

Farmer Sohorab Ali is from Madaripur (Jamsherpur) village in Tanore upazila of Rajshahi. He buys thick volumes on history and philosophy, not only to read himself but also to share with other farmers. Even those farmers who never attended school have been turned into readers by him. His aim is to shape farmers into truly educated individuals.

So far, he has written more than fifty protest songs. “Kaste, haturii aar gaity haate, dol bendhe chhuti eki shathe / Shifting bhenge mora gori imarat, amader nalisher nei adaalat”- countless such songs composed by him are performed by local singers at various events.