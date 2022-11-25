12 farmers jailed for defaulting Tk 25000 loans in Pabna

A court in Pabna has issued arrest warrants against some 37 farmers in a case filed on allegation that they did not repay loans taken from a cooperative bank.

The police arrested 12 of the farmers between Thursday night and Friday morning while the senior judicial court of Pabna sent them to jail at noon.

The incident took place in Ishwardi upazila of the district.

Quoting the farmers, the Ishwardi police station officials said they took the loans from Bangladesh Samabaya Bank and also repaid it in time. But the arrest warrants were issued against them.