12 farmers jailed for defaulting Tk 25000 loans in Pabna

Correspondent
Pabna
Illustration of serving in jail. UNB

A court in Pabna has issued arrest warrants against some 37 farmers in a case filed on allegation that they did not repay loans taken from a cooperative bank.

The police arrested 12 of the farmers between Thursday night and Friday morning while the senior judicial court of Pabna sent them to jail at noon.

The incident took place in Ishwardi upazila of the district.

Quoting the farmers, the Ishwardi police station officials said they took the loans from Bangladesh Samabaya Bank and also repaid it in time. But the arrest warrants were issued against them.

The Samabay Bank’s district office is located at LMB market in the district town and it was closed Friday noon.

According to the case, the 37 farmers took different amounts, ranging from Tk 25000 to Tk 30000, in loan from the Samabay Bank. A case was filed against them in 2021 on allegation that they did not repay the loans. Later, the court issued arrest warrants against them.

Orvind Sarkar, officer-in-charge (OC) of Ishwardi police station, said the court issued the arrest warrants on Wednesday and it resulted in the arrests.

In primary interrogation, the farmers claimed to have repaid the loans in time. They have no idea why they were sued in this regard, the OC added.

