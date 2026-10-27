MP's son questioned in police custody over Chhatra Dal leader's death

Police have taken Nuruzzaman, the eldest son of BNP lawmaker Abdul Aziz from Natore-4 (Gurudaspur-Baraigram) constituency, into custody for questioning following the death of a Chhatra Dal leader who was injured in an attack.

Police said he had been in custody since late Monday night and was being questioned.

Shakil Islam, member secretary of the Gurudaspur pourashava unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, died at Bangladesh Medical University at around 8:15pm on Monday, 12 days after being critically injured in an attack by assailants. Following his death, police stepped up efforts to identify those responsible for the attack.

Several Chhatra Dal sources said the lawmaker’s two sons have separate groups of followers and supporters, and there is rivalry between the two groups. Shakil, who died after the attack, was a follower of the lawmaker’s younger son, Mahmuduzzaman.