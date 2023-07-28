Narayanganj BNP leader dies from stroke at Naya Paltan rally

A BNP leader from Narayanganj, who joined the party’s grand rally in Dhaka, died from a stroke just before the rally began at Naya Paltan today, Friday afternoon.
The deceased BNP leader Md Mahmudur Rahman, 62, was a member of the convening committee of Narayanganj district unit of BNP, reports UNB.
Party members also present at the rally said that Mahmudur suddenly fell sick at the venue of the grand rally around 12:30pm.
Later, he was rushed to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital where physicians declared him dead around 1:20pm, they added.
Mahmudur’s elder brother Md Masud Rana, office secretary of Narayanganj Awami League, said his younger brother had been suffering from cardiac issues and used to take medicine.