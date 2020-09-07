9,051 COVID-19 patients recover in Rangpur division

The total number of recovered coronavirus (COVID-19) patients sharply rose to 9,051 with the healing of 315 infected people in a day on Sunday in all eight districts of Rangpur division, BSS reports.

Health officials said the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients presently stands at 83.13 percent in the division where the same rate continues increasing as improved treatments are being provided to the patients.

“The daily infection rate is showing a declining trend now across the division,” focal person of COVID-19 and assistant director (Health) for Rangpur division ZA Siddiqui told BSS today.

The 9,051 recovered COVID-19 patients include 2,112 of Rangpur, 473 of Panchagarh, 890 of Nilphamari, 583 of Lalmonirhat, 747 of Kurigram, 623 of Thakurgaon, 2,860 of Dinajpur and 763 of Gaibandha districts in the division.