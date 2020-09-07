9,051 COVID-19 patients recover in Rangpur division

The total number of recovered coronavirus (COVID-19) patients sharply rose to 9,051 with the healing of 315 infected people in a day on Sunday in all eight districts of Rangpur division, BSS reports.
Health officials said the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients presently stands at 83.13 percent in the division where the same rate continues increasing as improved treatments are being provided to the patients.
“The daily infection rate is showing a declining trend now across the division,” focal person of COVID-19 and assistant director (Health) for Rangpur division ZA Siddiqui told BSS today.
The 9,051 recovered COVID-19 patients include 2,112 of Rangpur, 473 of Panchagarh, 890 of Nilphamari, 583 of Lalmonirhat, 747 of Kurigram, 623 of Thakurgaon, 2,860 of Dinajpur and 763 of Gaibandha districts in the division.
Meanwhile, 42 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported after testing 270 collected samples of Rangpur division at the COVID-19 Laboratories in Rangpur and Dhaka on Sunday raising the number of infected patients to 10,895 in the division.
The district-wise break up of the 10,895 patients stands at 2,568 in Rangpur, 537 in Panchagarh, 958 in Nilphamari, 769 in Lalmonirhat, 830 in Kurigram, 992 in Thakurgaon, 3,179 in Dinajpur and 1,062 Gaibandha.
“Since the beginning, we have tested a total of 60,050 collected samples of Rangpur division till Sunday night, and of them, 10,895 were found COVID-19 positive with an infection rate of 18.14 per cent in the division,” Siddiqui said.
The average COVID-19 infection rate stands at 18.14 per cent which is 4.58 times less that the recovery rate of 83.13 per cent in the division.
Talking to BSS today, acting divisional director (Health) Sultan Ahmed said the total number of fatalities rose to 190 in Rangpur division with two more deaths reported from Dinajpur on Sunday.