Rajshahi MP, college principal trash media report on assault on teacher by MP

Awami League lawmaker from Rajshahi-1 Omar Faruk Chowdhury and principal of Rajabari Degree College Selim Reza both have trashed the media reports on assault on the principal by the MP, reports UNB.

They held a press conference in the city on Thursday after different newspapers ran reports over the incident, sparking criticism across the country.

The press conference was held at political office of MP Omar Faruk Chowdhury in Rajshahi city in presence of principal Selim Reza and Abdul Awal Raju, principal of Matikata Degree College.