Rajshahi MP, college principal trash media report on assault on teacher by MP

Selim Reza said," Abdul Awal had called me to visit MP Faruk's office on 7 July where I found seven other principals and vice-principals of different colleges after reaching there. Later an altercation began among us over forming principal forum committee and other internal issues."
"MP Omar Faruk had to intervene to stop us, nothing else happened that day," he said.
MP Omar Faruk said a syndicate provided false information to create issues and different media presented distorted version the incident of clash among the college teachers.
"I mainly called them to exchange Eid greetings but they locked into argument and principal Selim and Abdul Awal attacked each other which I had to stop," he added.
The ruling party lawmaker allegedly physically assaulted principal Selim Reza on Tuesday, according to different media reports.
Later, National University formed a three-member committee to investigate the incident on Wednesday.