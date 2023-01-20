Suffered bullet injury in fighting to free own region: Rohingya youth

His hometown is Maungdaw, claimed the member of the insurgent group adding that his home was burned to ashes in 2017. Then his family, consisting of parents and siblings, fled to Teknaf and started living in Jadimura camp. He is the third youngest child among four of Dildar Ahmed. He learnt English and went to Myanmar four years ago to fight against the army.

Mohib Ullah said, "They torched our houses and we went there for revenge. All of our team members can wield arms. We have many weapons including AK-47, M-16. We used to live in the jungles of Myanmar and have food and drink there."

He claimed to be a member of RSO but did not disclose any information about his leaders and instructors.