Shopping malls, markets to remain open until 7pm

The information was issued in a directive from the Coordination-2 Branch of the Power Division today, Monday.

Following instructions from the Prime Minister, shopping malls, markets and shops were allowed to remain open until 7pm and billboard lighting as well as various fairs, trade fairs and cultural events were required to be shut down by the same time as per to the previous schedule, the order reads.

However, on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha, shopping malls, markets and shops were temporarily allowed to remain open until 10 pm.