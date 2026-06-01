Shopping malls, markets to remain open until 7pm
The government has decided to restore the previous schedule for shopping malls, markets and shops, allowing them to remain open until 7pm from Tuesday as part of its electricity-saving measures.
At the same time, instructions have been issued to switch off all billboard lights and to ensure that ongoing and upcoming fairs, trade fairs and cultural programmes are concluded by 7pm.
The information was issued in a directive from the Coordination-2 Branch of the Power Division today, Monday.
Following instructions from the Prime Minister, shopping malls, markets and shops were allowed to remain open until 7pm and billboard lighting as well as various fairs, trade fairs and cultural events were required to be shut down by the same time as per to the previous schedule, the order reads.
However, on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha, shopping malls, markets and shops were temporarily allowed to remain open until 10 pm.