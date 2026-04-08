BSF kills Bangladeshi at Patgram border day after expressing regret

A Bangladeshi citizen, Ali Hossain (49), has been killed in firing by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) at the Dhabalguri border in Patgram of Lalmonirhat.

Just a day earlier, the BSF had expressed regret over the shooting and injuring of another Bangladeshi youth, Mizan, at the same border.

A press release from the Lalmonirhat Teesta Battalion (61 BGB) stated that Ali Hossain’s body is currently at a hospital in India.

According to BGB sources, Ali Hossain was the son of the late Abdul Gafur of Dhabalguri village in Patgram, Lalmonirhat.