98 injured still groaning at hospitals

Rajdwip Biswas, a specialist physician of the hospital, told Prothom Alo that 12 per cent of his body was burnt in the explosion. He was in critical condition, but is now on the way to recovery.
Like Ramij, 97 more people are receiving treatment at different hospitals in Chattogram and Dhaka after sustaining injuries in the fire that took place at the container depot on Saturday.
They all are bearing burn wounds and eye complications. However, they are getting cured gradually and no one, except for Ramij, are now at ICU.
The accident claimed 46 lives and injured more than 200 people. Most of the injured were admitted to Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH).
Some 110 fire victims were found receiving treatment at the CMCH on Monday. The number came down to 59 on Thursday as many left the hospital following improvement of their health condition.
Sixteen other victims are still admitted at the combined military hospital (CMH) in Chattogram.
Apart from that, some 22 injured were taken to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn And Plastic Surgery in Dhaka and they, except two patients, are still being treated there.