Mashur confesses to 6 murders after being identified through CCTV footage: Police

Police have arrested Mashur Rahman alias Samrat, 40, after reviewing CCTV footage in connection with the recovery of six bodies over the past six months from an abandoned municipal community centre and nearby areas in Savar, on the outskirts of Dhaka.

According to Savar model police station, during preliminary interrogation Mashur confessed to being involved in all six murders. He was produced before a court on Monday morning with a request for 10 days of remand.

Arafatul Islam, additional superintendent of police (crime, ops and traffic–north) of Dhaka District Police, disclosed the information at a press briefing at Savar Model Police Station today, Monday.