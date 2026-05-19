Minister Rabiul faces protests from BNP activists while visiting Bauphal

At the Boga Ferry Terminal area in Bauphal Upazila, Patuakhali, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Sheikh Rabiul Alam faced a blockade by BNP supporters while assessing the feasibility of the proposed Boga Bridge over the Lohalia River.

He was stopped on the road for about 45 minutes.

During this time, there was widespread tension in the area due to counter-processions by BNP and Jamaat supporters.

The incident occurred today, Tuesday, from 1 PM to 1: 45 PM at the Boga Ferry Terminal area. As the situation became heated, the minister left the Boga Ferry Terminal area without going to the meeting place and held an assembly in the field of a madrasa in Char Gorabdi after crossing the ferry.