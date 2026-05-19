Minister Rabiul faces protests from BNP activists while visiting Bauphal
At the Boga Ferry Terminal area in Bauphal Upazila, Patuakhali, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Sheikh Rabiul Alam faced a blockade by BNP supporters while assessing the feasibility of the proposed Boga Bridge over the Lohalia River.
He was stopped on the road for about 45 minutes.
During this time, there was widespread tension in the area due to counter-processions by BNP and Jamaat supporters.
The incident occurred today, Tuesday, from 1 PM to 1: 45 PM at the Boga Ferry Terminal area. As the situation became heated, the minister left the Boga Ferry Terminal area without going to the meeting place and held an assembly in the field of a madrasa in Char Gorabdi after crossing the ferry.
It was seen on the spot that Jamaat's Member of Parliament for the Patuakhali-2 (Bauphal) seat, Shafiqul Islam (Masud), had set up a stage at the Boga Ferry Terminal area to welcome the minister.
There were no pictures of anyone on the banner of that stage. The name of the minister was there as the chief guest.
Former Home Minister and Member of Parliament for the Patuakhali-1 seat Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Altaf Hossain Chowdhury was named as a special guest. Local Jamaat MP Shafiqul Islam Masud was supposed to be presiding over the event.
Around 12: 30 PM, Member of Parliament Shafiqul was waiting on the west bank of the river to receive the minister. At 1 PM, they were heading towards the stage at the Boga Ferry Terminal area with the minister on the ferry.
At that time, BNP activists-supporters started a protest rally surrounding the minister in protest of the absence of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's picture on the stage's banner.
The minister Sheikh Rabiul Alam, Member of Parliament Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, Shafiqul Islam, and other members of the minister's entourage stood amidst the procession on the road.
At one point, when BNP and Jamaat supporters started counter processions, the situation became heated. After being stopped for about 45 minutes, the minister did not go to the stage but instead crossed the ferry and held an assembly in the Char Gorabdi Islamia Dakhil Madrasa field.
Presided by Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, the meeting featured speeches by Bridge Minister Sheikh Rabiul Alam and Shafiqul Islam.
Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Shahid Hossain Chowdhury, District Police Superintendent Md Abu Yusuf, District BNP President, and District Council Administrator Snehangshu Sarker Kutti, among others, were present.
Minister Rabiul Alam mentioned in his speech that a letter from Bauphal's second-grade student Adira Binte Mahmud addressed to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman regarding the construction of the Boga Bridge and the child's televised interview caught the Prime Minister's attention.
Subsequently, the Prime Minister directed necessary actions to be taken on this matter. Then, discussions were held with the relevant department, Patuakhali-1's Member of Parliament Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, and local MP Shafiqul Islam, and the initiative to assess the feasibility of the Boga Bridge project began.
Rabiul Alam said that if everything goes well, it's possible to start the construction of the Boga Bridge at the end of this year or the beginning of next year. From the assembly, on behalf of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, the minister handed over gifts to the child Adira.
Regarding this matter, the senior joint-convenor of the upazila Jubo Dal, Saiful Islam (Jhuron), told Prothom Alo, "The BNP government is in power, and the head of the government is Tarique Rahman. If Tarique Rahman's name is absent on the banner, the government's minister cannot attend that event. For this reason, due to the protest and blockade by ordinary workers and supporters, the Bridge Minister could not go to the stage. "