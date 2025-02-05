Bulldozers demolish ‘Sheikh Bari’ in Khulna
The Sheikh Bari, a residence belonging to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s uncle, has been demolished in Khulna on Wednesday evening.
Leaders and activists of the anti-discrimination student movement started to demolish the residence at around 9:00 pm with two bulldozers from the city corporation.
During the vandalism, they were chanting slogans against Sheikh Hasina, Awami League, Jubo League, and Chhatra League.
Located in the Moylapota area of Khulna city, the Sheikh Bari was home to Sheikh Hasina’s cousins Sheikh Helal Uddin and Sheikh Sohel Uddin and some other family members. They used to control regional politics of the Awami League from the residence.
Earlier on 4 August, the building was set on fire during anti-government protests. Following the uprising on 5 August, it was looted, vandalised and torched again, leaving the concrete structure only.