2 children swept away by flash floods in Chattogram

Two children died after being swept away by flash floods in Banshkhali upazila of Chattogram on Friday.

The incident occurred separately around 11:30 am in Baharchhara union.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Ashik, 7, son of a certain expatriate Kamal Uddin of Meher Ali Bari in Dakkhin Ilsha village and Mohammad Miraj, 3, of Ratnapur area in the same union.

According to local residents, various areas of the upazila have remained inundated for the past few days due to heavy rain and flash floods from the hills. Around 11:30 am, strong currents of water flowing down from the hills swept away the two children while they were in the yards of their homes. Family members and local residents later recovered their bodies.