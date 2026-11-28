Saint Martin’s Island: Tourist dies with breathing difficulties ‘after eating prawns’
A tourist has reportedly died after falling ill following lunch on Saint Martin’s Island in Cox’s Bazar. Relatives claimed that the person developed breathing difficulties after eating prawns and later died.
The incident took place on Friday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Md Ibrahim, 22, from Majhipara in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj.
Faizul Islam, acting chairman of Saint Martin union parishad, said Ibrahim ate prawns with his lunch at a restaurant in Saint Martin Bazar around 2:30 pm on Friday. Shortly afterwards, he began feeling unwell and experienced severe breathing difficulties.
He was then taken to Saint Martin Hospital. As his condition deteriorated, doctors advised that he be transferred for better treatment. Around 3:00 pm, Ibrahim was taken by speedboat, a high-speed watercraft, to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex. A physician at the hospital declared him dead at around 4:15 pm.
Md Enamul Haque, resident medical officer (RMO) of Teknaf Upazila Health Complex, said Ibrahim was brought to the hospital dead. He reportedly had a pre-existing allergy-related condition.
Asked about the incident, Saiful Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Teknaf Police Station, said he had learnt about the tourist's death on Saint Martin’s Island. The matter would be investigated and necessary legal action taken.