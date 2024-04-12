Explosions in Myanmar shake up Teknaf, St Martin’s island on Eid days

No respite from panic in the bordering areas as mortar shelling and explosions on the Myanmar side shook up the Teknaf and St Martin’s island areas in Bangladesh even on Eid days.

The people of Maungdaw township in Rakhine state of Myanmar and on the other side of the border celebrated the festival with panic.

According to multiple sources, there were 10 to 12 incidents of mortar shelling and grenade explosions in Perangpura and Hassurata areas of Maungdaw township around 6:00 am on Friday, the second day of Eid. The entire St Martin’s island felt a severe vibration due to the explosions.