Explosions in Myanmar shake up Teknaf, St Martin’s island on Eid days
No respite from panic in the bordering areas as mortar shelling and explosions on the Myanmar side shook up the Teknaf and St Martin’s island areas in Bangladesh even on Eid days.
The people of Maungdaw township in Rakhine state of Myanmar and on the other side of the border celebrated the festival with panic.
According to multiple sources, there were 10 to 12 incidents of mortar shelling and grenade explosions in Perangpura and Hassurata areas of Maungdaw township around 6:00 am on Friday, the second day of Eid. The entire St Martin’s island felt a severe vibration due to the explosions.
Later, there were sporadic explosions in the Myanmar territory until 6:00 pm on the day.
On the Eid day, Thursday, there were 50 to 60 incidents of mortar shell firing in Balibazar, Nakfura, Rakshabil, Shilkhali, and Mangala areas of Myanmar between 8:00 am and 11:30 pm.
Residents of 17 bordering villages in Teknaf felt the vibration stemmed from the firings.
In Rakhine, the Arakan Army has been fighting with the government forces for two months. Multiple sources in the bordering areas said the Arakan Army has already captured 12 police stations and police outposts in the north-south of Maungdaw township and Rachidong township on the eastern side.
The rebel group has been using force to occupy Buchidong and Maungdaw townships. The government forces could not recapture the snatched establishments, despite airstrikes and heavy mortar shelling. The conflict is spreading to new areas day by day.
Mujibur Rahman, chairman of St. Martin Union Parishad, said there have been explosions since Friday morning, shaking the houses in the island. Sometimes there were sounds of gunshots. It created panic among the island residents.
However, the Bangladesh government has tightened security around the island. Airplanes and helicopters were seen flying in the skies of Myanmar in the afternoon, but there was no incident of violating the Bangladesh airspace.