Shibpur upazila chairman shot in his own residence

He sustained bullet wounds on his back as he sensed the danger and attempted to take shelter in a safe place. But the shooter was quicker than him and fired twice before fleeing the spot.
Later, family members rushed him to Shibpur upazila complex. After first aid, he was referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Nurul Islam, civil surgeon of Narsingdi, said Harunur Rashid was taken to the upazila health complex around 6:45am. After providing first aid, he was sent to the DMCH along with a physician.
Asked about the issue, Shibpur police station officer-in-charge Feroz Talukder said efforts are underway to identify the shooters. They are investigating the incident, but are yet to uncover the motive.