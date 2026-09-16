“Why Tk 70,000 needed for a Tk 1,150 service?”, tehsildar issued notice after video goes viral

A tehsildar (revenue official) at the Char Montaz Union Land Office in Patuakhali's Rangabali upazila has been accused of demanding extra money beyond the government-prescribed fee for land mutation or opening a new ledger (khatian).

The accused, Mohammad Abdus Sobahan, is posted at the said Union Land Office. A video allegedly showing him demanding additional money from a service recipient has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Abdus Sobahan is seen demanding Tk 70,000 from a service recipient to mutate land or open new ledgers against four separate land deeds.

The service recipient is heard objecting, saying, “Why would Tk 70,000 be needed for a service that costs Tk 1,150? I would have to sell the land to pay this much money.”