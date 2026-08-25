AL, whose activities now banned, holds rally in Shariatpur, 3 detained

The Awami League, whose activities are now banned, held a protest march and a motorbike rally on the Dhaka–Shariatpur regional highway in Naria upazila of Shariatpur.

Police conducted a raid during the event, seizing three motorcycles and arresting three people. Later, a case was filed against them under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The event was held yesterday, Monday, in the Gagri jora area of Naria upazila. A 1-minute-29-second video of the event has circulated on social media.

Leaders and activists of the Awami League, Chhatra League and Jubo League, who are in hiding, shared the video on their Facebook accounts. The activities of the Chhatra League and the Jubo League are also now banned.