4 including father, son die after entering abandoned well to rescue goat
Four people, including a father and his son, have died in Tangail's Madhupur upazila after entering an abandoned well to rescue a goat that had fallen into it.
The incident occurred at around 8:30 am today, Saturday in Telkir Joloi village of the Gor area under Aronkhola union.
The deceased were identified as Babul Hadima, 48, and his son Neymar Mrong, 14, their relatives Ratan Nokrek, 27, and Gabriel Nokrek, 32, all from Joloi village. Madhupur police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) AKM Fazlul Haque confirmed the incident.
According to local residents one of Babul's goats fell into the abandoned well on Saturday morning. Neymar Mrong was the first to be lowered into the well to retrieve it. When there was no response from the teenager, three others entered the well one after another. As they, too, stopped responding, local people informed Madhupur Fire Service and Civil Defence.
According to local union parishad member Hasmat Ali, Babul Hadima initially sent his son, Neymar Mrong, 14, down the well to retrieve the goat.
When he received no response from his son, Babul entered the well himself. Babul's brother-in-law, Ratan Nokrek, then went down to rescue them, followed by another brother-in-law, Gabriel Nokrek.
The union parishad member said that after arriving at the scene, he prevented anyone else from entering the well and alerted the fire service.
Firefighters later recovered the bodies of all four victims from the well, along with the carcass of the goat.
It is initially suspected that the deaths may have been caused by toxic gas or a lack of oxygen inside the well. However, the exact cause will only be confirmed after an investigation.
Madhupur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Zobayer Hossain and Madhupur Police Station OC AKM Fazlul Haque visited the scene. Later, family members applied to the authorities for permission to cremate the bodies without post-mortem examinations.