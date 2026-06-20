4 including father, son die after entering abandoned well to rescue goat

Four people, including a father and his son, have died in Tangail's Madhupur upazila after entering an abandoned well to rescue a goat that had fallen into it.

The incident occurred at around 8:30 am today, Saturday in Telkir Joloi village of the Gor area under Aronkhola union.

The deceased were identified as Babul Hadima, 48, and his son Neymar Mrong, 14, their relatives Ratan Nokrek, 27, and Gabriel Nokrek, 32, all from Joloi village. Madhupur police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) AKM Fazlul Haque confirmed the incident.