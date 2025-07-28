Families remove belongings from their homes after attack in Rangpur

Panic has spread throughout the Gangachara area of Rangpur following the arrest of a teenage boy accused of making derogatory remarks about the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and subsequent attacks and vandalism on his home and 14 houses belonging to members of the Hindu community.

On Monday morning, a visit to the area revealed widespread destruction of the targeted families' homes. Out of fear, families were seen moving their belongings—including cows, goats, ducks, chickens, and household items—on vans. Some were also taking their livestock and harvested rice to sell.

Army personnel were stationed in and around the Aldadpur New Government Primary School, while police and military patrols were visible in the nearby Khilalganj market area.