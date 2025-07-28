Families remove belongings from their homes after attack in Rangpur
Panic has spread throughout the Gangachara area of Rangpur following the arrest of a teenage boy accused of making derogatory remarks about the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and subsequent attacks and vandalism on his home and 14 houses belonging to members of the Hindu community.
On Monday morning, a visit to the area revealed widespread destruction of the targeted families' homes. Out of fear, families were seen moving their belongings—including cows, goats, ducks, chickens, and household items—on vans. Some were also taking their livestock and harvested rice to sell.
Army personnel were stationed in and around the Aldadpur New Government Primary School, while police and military patrols were visible in the nearby Khilalganj market area.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Gangachara police station, Al Emran, told Prothom Alo on Sunday that the police received allegations that a teenage boy had posted offensive text and images about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on Facebook.
Upon verifying the claim, police immediately detained the boy and brought him to the station around 8:30pm on Saturday. Later, a case was filed under the Cyber Security Act, and he was sent to a juvenile rehabilitation centre through the court on Sunday afternoon.
Speaking with police and local residents, it was learned that after the boy was taken to the station around 8:00pm on Saturday, an agitated crowd marched to his home demanding justice. Around 10:00 pm, a second group arrived and vandalised the home of one of his relatives. Police and army personnel then intervened to bring the situation under control.
According to local residents, on Sunday at around 3:30 pm, another group launched fresh attacks on several homes. When police tried to stop them, clashes broke out, leaving one police constable seriously injured and hospitalised.
Prothom Alo spoke with a local resident named Kamalakanta Roy. He said they didn’t sleep all night and have been moving household belongings since morning. “We had 10 to 12 maunds of paddy,” he said adding "We’re taking it to sell now.”
Two women standing in front of Kamalakanta's house said they had come from Taraganj to visit their relatives. They did not want to disclose their identity. One of them said, “They haven't eaten anything. When we offer food, they say that they can’t even swallow rice right now."
The families affected by the attack reported that in addition to the vandalism, many of their belongings were looted. One resident, Rabindranath Roy, said his wife’s gold (weighing one vori, or approximately 11.66 grams), clothes, and land documents were taken.
At Rabindranath’s house, Prothom Alo spoke with his wife, Rohela Rani, who said, “If they set fire again, there will be nothing left.” She added that her brother had taken all their quilts, pillows, and mattresses for safekeeping.
Another resident, Harishchandra, said his in-laws live in the area and used to raise cows and goats. “Because of the unrest,” he said, “I’m now taking them back to my own home in Chandonpat.”
The recent attacks took place around Aldadpur New Government Primary School and Aldadpur Dimukhi High School. No students were seen at either institution.
Kali Ranjan Roy, head teacher of the primary school, said, “Ninety-five per cent of our students are from the Hindu community. The school was closed yesterday, and no one has come today. Many families have taken shelter elsewhere.”
Local Union Parishad member Paresh Chandra Roy said that another rally was threatened for this afternoon. “Out of fear, many people have taken refuge in the homes of relatives,” he said. However, law enforcement presence has been increased in the area.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Gangachara Model police station, Al Emran, stated that no cases have been filed yet in connection with yesterday’s attacks, and no arrests have been made. He added that the situation is currently calm.
Mahmud Hasan Mridha, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Gangachara, told Prothom Alo, “Last night, Rangpur district superintendent of police, Abu Sayeem, visited the scene. Information suggests that people from Magura union in Kishoreganj were involved in yesterday’s attacks.”
He added, “Police and army personnel have been deployed today in the Khilalganj market area of Gangachara to prevent them from entering again. We’ve compiled a list of 15 homes that were damaged or looted, and we are working on providing financial and other forms of assistance to those familie