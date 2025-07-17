No treatment for critical patients in Rangamati

Patients with critical health issues are left with no treatment in Rangamati as the modern sadar hospital of the district has no intensive care unit (ICU), coronary care unit (CCU), and dialysis facilities, even after 0ver four decades of its establishment in 1984.

In the district, patients with heart disease, kidney ailments, or other serious issues are referred to the Chittagong Medical College Hospital, which is about 60 kilometers from Rangamati Sadar. In some cases, patients are even sent to hospitals in Dhaka. According to physicians, 100 to 150 patients are referred every month, which is about 3 to 5 patients a day.

Families of patients from remote hill areas struggle with the costs and stress of traveling to Chattogram or Dhaka, in addition to accommodation, food, and mental toll.