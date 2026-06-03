NCP alleges egg pelting at Nasiruddin Patwary, attack on convoy in Jashore

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has alleged that eggs were thrown at its Chief Coordinator, Nasiruddin Patwary, and that his convoy came under attack in the Sadipur area of Jashore’s Benapole today, Wednesday.

Police, however, have denied the reports of any such incident.

According to the NCP, the incident took place around 1:15 pm on Wednesday (3 June) while Nasirruddin Patwary was returning from a visit to the Sadipur border. The party claimed that Khan Miftahul Mostafiz and Taskin Ahmed of Chhatra Shakti, along with Rupam Ahsan of Jubo Shakti, were injured in the attack. Patwary and other party leaders have since left for Dhaka.