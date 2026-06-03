NCP alleges egg pelting at Nasiruddin Patwary, attack on convoy in Jashore
NCP claims egg attack on convoy denied by police
Broken window photo posted; police say no complaint filed
Party alleges two assaults; police official refutes incident
The National Citizen Party (NCP) has alleged that eggs were thrown at its Chief Coordinator, Nasiruddin Patwary, and that his convoy came under attack in the Sadipur area of Jashore’s Benapole today, Wednesday.
Police, however, have denied the reports of any such incident.
According to the NCP, the incident took place around 1:15 pm on Wednesday (3 June) while Nasirruddin Patwary was returning from a visit to the Sadipur border. The party claimed that Khan Miftahul Mostafiz and Taskin Ahmed of Chhatra Shakti, along with Rupam Ahsan of Jubo Shakti, were injured in the attack. Patwary and other party leaders have since left for Dhaka.
Khalid Saifullah Jewel, a member of the NCP’s central convening committee, told Prothom Alo that NCP leaders–party activists led by Patwary visited the Sadipur border today to protest against push-in attempts across the border.
He said the delegation held discussions with local residents and a press briefing with local journalists in the area at around 11:30am. While returning from Sadipur, several youths allegedly threw eggs at their vehicle before fleeing. No one inside the vehicle was hit. According to Jewel, a second attack took place when the convoy reached the Benapole land port market area, where members of Chhatra Dal allegedly led another assault.
However, Ashraf Hossain, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Benapole Police Station has denied the allegation.
“No such attack took place. No one has filed any complaint either. We do not understand how the NCP leaders are making such claims,” he said.
Meanwhile, in a Facebook post accompanied by a photograph showing a broken vehicle window, Patwary wrote: “Our vehicle was attacked on the way back. The car was vandalised.”