Massive 58-foot whale carcass washes ashore at Kuakata beach

The carcass of a 58-foot “baleen” whale washed ashore on Kuakata Sea Beach in Patuakhali. It drifted onto the eastern side of the beach near the Jhau Bagan area during high tide at around 2:00 pm on Wednesday (3 June).

Several local fishermen said they had previously spotted the dead whale floating in the deep sea, about 15 kilometres off the Kuakata coast. It eventually drifted to the shore with the tide and became stranded near the Jhau Bagan area.

Upon receiving the news, members of the Coastal Environmental Protection Movement rushed to the site and tried to recover the whale. However, immediate recovery was not possible as the carcass is already partially decomposed.