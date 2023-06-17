Lightning kills four in Naogaon

Palash Chandra Deb, officer in charge (OC) of Patnitala police station, said, "On Saturday afternoon, Khadem and Motahar were killed by lightning while working in the mango orchard in heavy rain. On the other hand, lightning killed Masud Rana of Choto Maharandi village when he was spraying poison on a mango orchard near his house.

Porsha police station officer in charge Jahurul Islam said Azizul Haque was killed in a lightning strike while feeding grass to the cows in the afternoon.

Police said the bodies of the victims have been handed over to their families for burial without post-mortems as they died in natural disasters.

