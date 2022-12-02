Alina murder: PBI in search of other body parts

Mostafizur Rahman Chowdhury, an inspector of the PBI, said some 35 PBI men carried out the search operation on Friday, after being divided into few groups.
They searched in a stretch of 5 kilometers in the canal, but failed to recover anything due to the low tide.
Alina went missing after going to a nearby seminary on 15 November. The family members came to know after 10 days that the five-year-old had been killed and thrown into a canal after her body was dismembered into six pieces.
Alina was the daughter of Sohel Rana, who runs a grocery in the area.
The police said Abir Miya, 19, a tenant of their house, had kidnapped Alina with an intention to demand ransom. Abir was arrested on 25 November. Later, he confessed to his crime during a grilling in the police custody.
The PBI also said Abir had a plan to demand Tk 600,000 to 700,000 in ransom from Alina’s family. But his plan came to naught when Alina screamed loudly and he strangled her. Later, he dismembered the body into six pieces and threw those into the nearby canal.