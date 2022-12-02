Alina murder: PBI in search of other body parts

The police are now searching for the dismembered body parts of Alina Islam Ayat, who was murdered brutally after being kidnapped in Chattogram.

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) conducted a drive in the Bandartila Akmal Ali Ghat area of the port city from 10 am to 2 pm on Friday. However, they reported no recoveries.

The severed head and two legs of Alina were recovered from a canal on Thursday. Later, she was laid to eternal rest at her burial at night after funeral prayers.