Alina murder: PBI in search of other body parts

The severed head and two legs of Alina were recovered from a canal on Thursday

Staff Correspondent
Chattogram
Aalina Islam AyatCollected

The police are now searching for the dismembered body parts of Alina Islam Ayat, who was murdered brutally after being kidnapped in Chattogram.

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) conducted a drive in the Bandartila Akmal Ali Ghat area of the port city from 10 am to 2 pm on Friday. However, they reported no recoveries.

The severed head and two legs of Alina were recovered from a canal on Thursday. Later, she was laid to eternal rest at her burial at night after funeral prayers.

Mostafizur Rahman Chowdhury, an inspector of the PBI, said some 35 PBI men carried out the search operation on Friday, after being divided into few groups.

They searched in a stretch of 5 kilometers in the canal, but failed to recover anything due to the low tide.

Alina went missing after going to a nearby seminary on 15 November. The family members came to know after 10 days that the five-year-old had been killed and thrown into a canal after her body was dismembered into six pieces.

Alina was the daughter of Sohel Rana, who runs a grocery in the area.

The police said Abir Miya, 19, a tenant of their house, had kidnapped Alina with an intention to demand ransom. Abir was arrested on 25 November. Later, he confessed to his crime during a grilling in the police custody.

The PBI also said Abir had a plan to demand Tk 600,000 to 700,000 in ransom from Alina’s family. But his plan came to naught when Alina screamed loudly and he strangled her. Later, he dismembered the body into six pieces and threw those into the nearby canal.

