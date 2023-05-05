Local News

BGB recovers gold worth Tk 12m in Jashore

Prothom Alo English Desk
Gold barsReuters file photo

Members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have recovered 12 gold bars worth Tk 12 million from the Goga border area in Benapole upazila of Jessore, reports UNB.

Tipped off, a team of BGB-21 conducted a drive in the area and recovered 12 gold bars, each containing gold worth Tk 1 million, said Lieutenant Colonel Tanvir Ahmed, the commanding officer of BGB-21.

A case has been filed at Sharsha police station in this regard, he said, adding that a process is underway to submit the gold bars to the Jessore Treasury Office.

