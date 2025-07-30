Protest unfolds after students forced to join NCP Tangail programme

Former and current students of Bindu Basini Government Boys High School have staged demonstrations in Tangail alleging that they were forced to join the programme of the National Citizen Party (NCP).

The students brought out a procession from in front of the school campus and paraded through the important points of the city.

Later they held a protest rally in front of the Tangail press club. The protesters were chanting different slogans against the NCP.

Current student of the school Saiful Bari and former students Tanjil Ahmed and Sajib Ahmed addressed the rally. They alleged NCP leaders entered classrooms on Tuesday and forced the students to join their rally without teachers’ permission.