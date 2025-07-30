Protest unfolds after students forced to join NCP Tangail programme
Former and current students of Bindu Basini Government Boys High School have staged demonstrations in Tangail alleging that they were forced to join the programme of the National Citizen Party (NCP).
The students brought out a procession from in front of the school campus and paraded through the important points of the city.
Later they held a protest rally in front of the Tangail press club. The protesters were chanting different slogans against the NCP.
Current student of the school Saiful Bari and former students Tanjil Ahmed and Sajib Ahmed addressed the rally. They alleged NCP leaders entered classrooms on Tuesday and forced the students to join their rally without teachers’ permission.
They further said those who forced the students to join a political programme, must be brought to book. At the same time, they also demanded the persons involved to apologise openly.
Asked about the matter, Tofazzal Hossain, headteacher of Bindubasini Government Boys’ High School, said classes for grades six to eight (day shift) ended as usual on Tuesday. But classes for grades nine and ten were dismissed later due to the loudspeaker noise from the National Citizen Party's rally at the nearby Nirala intersection. “We do not know who attended the rally,” he added.
Regarding Wednesday’s protest march by students, the headteacher said, “The students held a protest march, but they did not consult us before doing so.”
Asked about the allegation, Masudur Rahman (Russel), the district coordinator of NCP, said, “I apologise to both former and current students. We have assured them that they will not be brought to any future NCP programmes.”
Earlier on Tuesday, NCP’s July march began from the Shamsul Haque Gate area of the town. The procession moved through various streets and later held a street rally at Nirala intersection. NCP convener Nahid Islam and other central leaders attended the event
Meanwhile, Azad Khan Bhasani, NCP’s northern region organiser, expressed regret over the incident in a Facebook post today.
He wrote, “The presence of Bindubasini students at the NCP’s July march in Tangail was not instructed or orchestrated by the party. The incident happened spontaneously. As our march reached the Old Bus Stand, some female students came forward to welcome Nahid Islam, Dr Zara, and Samanta Sharmin. When they neared the stage, some boys surrounded Sarjis Alam and others, and a few wanted to take photos. Later we learned that Bindubasini students wanted to present some demands to Nahid Islam. But things took a different turn. Former coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in Tangail, Ahmed Sher Shah, has already issued a clarification and expressed regret. On behalf of the National Citizen Party, we sincerely apologise for this unexpected incident and urge everyone to remain vigilant to prevent any recurrence in future.”