Female jatra artiste assaulted in Mymensingh
In Mymensingh city, a female jatra (folk theatre) artiste was assaulted, her hair cut, and her face smeared with ink. The victim has filed a case with the local police. One suspect was arrested last night.
The arrested individual, Shah Alam, 40, son of Rashed of Charkalibari, is the third accused in the case. He was taken into custody by police around 8:00 pm from the Jubilee Ghat area.
The victim, Rupa, is a jatra dance artiste and the wife of Shahidul Islam from the Borokalibari area of the city. However, they currently reside in a rented house near Patgudam Bridge in the city.
Investigating officer SI Masud Jameli of Kotwali Model Police Station said the woman was tied up, beaten, had her hair cut, and her face smeared with ink. The two families had an ongoing legal dispute.
According to the victim’s family, around 15 years ago, Rupa bought a plot of land from the Homeless Cooperative Society near the Brahmaputra riverbank by Borokalibari Loknath Temple for Tk 300,000.
Last year, when she began constructing a semi-pucca house on the land, a cooperative member, Shah Alam, demanded a bribe. After paying Tk 100,000, he demanded another Tk 1 million. When Rupa did not comply, her house was attacked on 13 September last year, prompting her to file a case in court.
On 6 April this year, Rupa’s eighth-grade son, Roni Sultan, was abducted. Rupa filed a case on 9 April, and Shah Alam was arrested but later released on bail. While police were investigating the property damage case on Wednesday afternoon, the rival group seized Rupa on the street, tied her, beat her, cut her hair, and smeared ink on her face.
They also staged a video placing drugs and money before her and circulated it on Facebook. Her husband called the national emergency service 999, and police rescued her.
Rupa said, “After the police left, they dragged me to the street, tied me up, cut my hair, and smeared ink on my face. I want justice.”
The accused in a previous abduction case were out on bail. After investigating another case of property damage, the police returned on Wednesday afternoon, after which the rival group intercepted Rupa on the street and assaulted her.
OC of Kotwali Model Police Station, Shibirul Islam, said the incident occurred after police had completed their investigation and left. A case has been filed, one suspect arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.