Female jatra artiste assaulted in Mymensingh

In Mymensingh city, a female jatra (folk theatre) artiste was assaulted, her hair cut, and her face smeared with ink. The victim has filed a case with the local police. One suspect was arrested last night.

The arrested individual, Shah Alam, 40, son of Rashed of Charkalibari, is the third accused in the case. He was taken into custody by police around 8:00 pm from the Jubilee Ghat area.

The victim, Rupa, is a jatra dance artiste and the wife of Shahidul Islam from the Borokalibari area of the city. However, they currently reside in a rented house near Patgudam Bridge in the city.