Govt service ordinance to be amended
The interim government has decided to amend the government service ordinance once again, following protests by government employees at the secretariat.
As per the draft amendment, the government decided to soften certain provisions. Besides, a provision has been added on formation of a three-member investigation committee before taking disciplinary action against an accused employee.
In the previous ordinance, punitive measures could be taken with what appeared to be a simple notice. Also, some offenses have been redefined.
The council of advisers approved the draft ordinance in principle in a meeting on Thursday, with chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in chair.
Earlier, the government promulgated the government service (amended) act, 2025 on 25 May. It listed four specific types of offenses – engaging in any act deemed tantamount to insubordination, or creating insubordination or disorder among colleagues, or hindering official duties; being absent or refraining from duty alone or collectively without leave or valid reason; inciting or encouraging others to refrain from duty or be absent; and obstructing any public servant from attending work or performing duties.
The punishment for such offenses included demotion, removal, or dismissal from service. A show-cause notice was to be issued within seven days of the charges, and the accused had to respond within another seven working days before any penalty could be imposed.
Demanding cancellation of the ordinance, officials and staff of different ministries launched a widespread protest in the secretariat. In response, the government formed a high-level review committee headed by law affairs adviser Professor Asif Nazrul.
Now, the government has decided to amend the ordinance. According to a public administration ministry source, the clause on actions tantamount to insubordination will be removed. Instead, the new draft notes that disciplinary action may be taken against officials who disobey lawful orders from higher authorities, unlawfully violate government directives, or obstruct their implementation – either personally or by inciting others
The draft ordinance includes a provision to form a three-member investigation committee within three days of the filing of a complaint. Committee members must be senior to the accused in rank, and if the accused is a woman, at least one woman must be included on the committee. The committee must submit its report within 14 working days of the investigation order.
In this regard, Nazrul Islam, co-secretary general of the Bangladesh secretariat officers and employees unity forum, told Prothom Alo that they were protesting to demand the repeal of the ordinance. He thanked the government for amending the ordinance.