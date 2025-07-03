Govt service ordinance to be amended

The interim government has decided to amend the government service ordinance once again, following protests by government employees at the secretariat.

As per the draft amendment, the government decided to soften certain provisions. Besides, a provision has been added on formation of a three-member investigation committee before taking disciplinary action against an accused employee.

In the previous ordinance, punitive measures could be taken with what appeared to be a simple notice. Also, some offenses have been redefined.