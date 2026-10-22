UPDF opens fire on tourists, law enforcement personnel in Rangamati's Sajek: ISPR
Armed members of the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) opened fire on tourists and law enforcement in the Gangaram Bazaar area of Sajek, Rangamati district, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The ISPR stated in a press release that the UPDF forcibly used local residents as human shields to block roads.
As a result of the blockage on the Sajek-Baghaihat road, about three thousand tourists visiting Sajek were stranded.
The ISPR press release mentioned that while ensuring the safe passage of tourists, the blockaders created obstacles. In this situation, the Bangladesh Army and police jointly took necessary security measures to ensure the tourists' safe transport to Khagrachari.
While removing the stranded tourists, around 10 AM on Thursday, the blockaders erected barriers in the Gangaram Bazaar area, halting the movement of tourist vehicles. At that time, the army and police patrol team initiated discussions with the blockaders to ensure the safe passage of tourists.
However, during the discussions and around 10: 45 AM, the blockaders, incited by the UPDF, suddenly started throwing stones at law enforcement and targeting tourists, as noted in the statement. To bring the situation under control, the law enforcement used baton charges to disperse the blockaders and resumed the movement of tourist vehicles.
According to the ISPR statement, at approximately 11 AM, it was initially learned that armed UPDF members fired about 30-40 rounds at law enforcement and tourists. During this time, the army patrol team, in self-defense and to ensure the safety of tourists, returned fire, causing the armed individuals to flee the scene. Subsequently, with coordinated efforts by the Bangladesh Army and police, the trapped tourists were evacuated safely, and no casualties were reported.
Preliminary information suggests that the blockade and violence instigated by the UPDF were premeditated. The allegations that locals were coerced into participating in the blockade and being used as human shields are extremely concerning, as mentioned in the statement. It was stated that, due to ongoing security operations in various parts of the Chittagong Hill Tracts, a faction of UPDF's armed members has taken position in the tourist area.
The statement noted that such violent activities disrupt peace, stability, and public safety in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, and adversely affect the tourism industry and the livelihoods of local people. Especially alarming are incidents endangering the safety of innocent tourists and forcibly involving the general public in the blockade program.
The Bangladesh Army continues its efforts in coordination with the civil administration and other law enforcement agencies to maintain peace, harmony, and stability in the Chittagong Hill Tracts and to ensure the safety of the lives and property of local residents and tourists. ISPR informed that the Bangladesh Army will continue its efforts to maintain the peaceful environment of the hill region in the future.
Notably, yesterday, Wednesday, the Sajek Jan Adhikar Raksha Committee and Sajek Karbari Association announced a blockade for the third time on the Sajek tourism road. According to a statement from the organisations, the blockade would continue indefinitely starting today. Therefore, tourists were requested to leave Sajek by yesterday, Wedenday.
Following the blockade call by these regional organisations, the district administration announced the closure of Sajek for safety reasons.
In a public notice last evening, Rangamati Deputy Commissioner Nazma Ashrafi stated that the Sajek Valley tourist center in Baghaichhari Upazila would remain temporarily closed until further notice.