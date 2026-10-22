UPDF opens fire on tourists, law enforcement personnel in Rangamati's Sajek: ISPR

Armed members of the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) opened fire on tourists and law enforcement in the Gangaram Bazaar area of Sajek, Rangamati district, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ISPR stated in a press release that the UPDF forcibly used local residents as human shields to block roads.

As a result of the blockage on the Sajek-Baghaihat road, about three thousand tourists visiting Sajek were stranded.