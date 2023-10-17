Former Barguna DC’s intimate video goes viral

Two video clips of a joint secretary’s ‘intimate moment’ with a woman have been making rounds in Barguna.
The joint secretary was deputy commissioner (DC) of Barguna district and now working as a joint secretary with a ministry in Dhaka after being promoted on 4 September.
The videos went viral on Facebook on Monday afternoon. One video is of 1 minute 10 seconds duration and the other of 6 minutes 17 seconds. The former Barguna DC and the woman were seen intimate in a room in both the videos.
As this government official was the deputy commissioner of Barguna for two and a half years, his video created a stir in the district. He was posted to the home ministry as a deputy secretary from Barguna and promoted to joint secretary later.
He could not be reached for comment over phone.
When asked, incumbent Barguna deputy commissioner said, “The video clips have come to my notice. What would I say? Perhaps the government will take action.”
District Public Policy Forum convener and Barguna Press Club president Hasanur Rahman said, “Such behaviour of a deputy commissioner will have a negative impact on local administration; it is an immoral act. We expect the government will take action over this incident.”