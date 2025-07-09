Foreign affairs adviser off to Malaysia to attend ASEAN regional forum
Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain has left Dhaka for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to attend the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF).
Adviser Hossain, who left Dhaka this (Wednesday) noon, is scheduled to return home 12 July, said a senior official at the foreign affairs ministry.
The 32nd ARF will be held on 10-11 July, and the Foreign Adviser is scheduled to return home on 12 July, the official told UNB.
Bangladesh is one of the partners of the multilateral security forum, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Regional Forum (ARF).
A forum of diverse nations, ARF’s aim is to maintain peace and security in the Asia Pacific region through the process of dialogues and consultations.
Bangladesh was officially admitted to this forum at the inaugural session of the thirteenth Annual Ministerial Meeting of ARF partners, held in Kuala Lumpur on 28 July, 2006.
The twenty-sixth ASEAN ministerial meeting and post ministerial conference, which were held in Singapore on 23-25 July, 1993, agreed to establish the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF).
The inaugural meeting of the ARF was held in Bangkok on 25 July, 1994.