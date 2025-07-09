Foreign affairs adviser off to Malaysia to attend ASEAN regional forum

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain has left Dhaka for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to attend the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF).

Adviser Hossain, who left Dhaka this (Wednesday) noon, is scheduled to return home 12 July, said a senior official at the foreign affairs ministry.

The 32nd ARF will be held on 10-11 July, and the Foreign Adviser is scheduled to return home on 12 July, the official told UNB.