Fire at private bank in Chattogram
A fire has broken out at the office of United Commercial Bank’s (UCB) Jubilee Road branch in Chattogram this evening.
According to the Fire Service and Civil Defense, the fire originated at the Rifle Club building around 7:00 pm on Saturday. Four firefighting units rushed to the spot from Chandanpura and Nandan Kanan stations and were working to bring the blaze under control.
It could not be known immediately what sparked the fire there.
Moin Uddin Chowdhury, manager (operations) of the UCB branch, told Prothom Alo that the fire incident took place around 7:00 pm when the branch was closed.
“I came to the spot after being reported by the security personnel. Fire Service members are also here,” he said, adding smoke was still billowing out of the building.