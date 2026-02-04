Bagerhat-3
13th parliamentary election: Voting fever spreads to remote villages
Joymonirghol is a village bordered by the Pashur River to the west and the Shyala River to the southeast. After crossing the rivers, there are no other settlements. The Sundarbans surround it on nearly three sides. Further south lies the Bay of Bengal. It is like a narrow strip of land shaped like a bird’s beak. That is why it is also known as Joymonir Thonta. Beyond this, there are no more settlements in Bangladesh.
At the far end of this Sundarbans-surrounded village on the Bay of Bengal coast, Manju Begum runs a small tea stall. When we visited her shop around noon on Tuesday, there were hardly any customers.
Manju Begum was focused on something on her smartphone. When asked what she was watching, she replied with a shy smile, “TikTok, watching reels.” Asked what kind of TikTok reels, she said, “About voting.”
When asked about the election, Manju Begum said, “This is the king’s election. I will vote. Others are also discussing that they will vote.” When asked about the referendum, known to them as "yes/no vote", she said she did not know much about it.
Joymonirghol village falls under Chila Union of Mongla Upazila in Bagerhat district. It is part of the Bagerhat-3 (Mongla and Rampal) constituency. Five candidates are contesting in this seat. In both Rampal and Mongla upazilas, banners, posters, and election camps of BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) candidate Sheikh Faridul Islam and Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Mohammad Abdul Wadud Sheikh are visible.
Among local voters, the discussion is that the contest between the two candidates will be very close, as both are considered decent individuals by the voters.
However, former BNP lawmaker from Bagerhat Sadar, MAH Selim, is contesting as an independent candidate in three constituencies, including Bagerhat-3. While his influence is strong in the Sadar area, it is not as visible in Mongla and Rampal. Still, locals believe he will cut into some votes. In addition, loudspeaker campaigning has also been heard in favour of Islami Andolan candidate Sheikh Zillur Rahman.
Due to Mongla Port, the EPZ (Export Processing Zone), and numerous industrial factories, the Bagerhat-3 constituency is inherently busy. People in the Sundarbans-adjacent areas of Mongla depend on fishing, crab collection, and the forest for their livelihoods.
Yesterday, after crossing the ferry jetty via Mongla Port and entering remote villages, most shops were found closed. There was very little movement on the roads.
Local people said that from morning, men head to the Sundarbans and rivers or the sea, while women go in groups to work at the EPZ. In the afternoon, movement in shops and residential areas increases. On the way back in the afternoon, more people were seen at shops. At Mongla ferry jetty and Digraj Bazar in Rampal, district administration trucks were seen campaigning through songs about voting. Special emphasis was being placed on how to vote in the referendum.
Eager to cast a first vote
Ismat Jahan Jarin, a sociology student of Khulna BL College, was waiting on the southern bank of the Mongla River to cross by ferry. Her home is in Chila Union. When asked about voting, she said she would return home before the election and cast her vote. She said she became a voter in 2021 but could not vote earlier and would vote this time. Other members of her family will also vote.
Liton Shikder, a shopkeeper on the northern bank of the Mongla River, believes that at least 70 per cent of people will go to vote this time. When asked about campaigning, Liton said that this time there is no business of posters and fewer processions. However, candidates and their supporters are going door to door asking for votes. Everyone has mobile phones in their hands, so people can get all information about the election. They can even learn about events across the country.
Liton believes that the contest in Bagerhat-3 will be triangular. Along with BNP and Jamaat, BNP rebel candidate MAH Selim is also in the discussion.
There is a large food warehouse in the Joymonirghol area. Four or five young and middle-aged men were chatting at a shop in front of its gate. When asked about voting, Md Hamza said he will vote for the first time this year and is eagerly waiting.
Abdus Sattar said he works collecting fish and crabs in the Sundarbans. When people of the area gather together, they discuss voting. Women, when they gather, also discuss whom to vote for and who would be better.
Joining the discussion, Riazul Khan said he is aware of the July uprising. He regularly followed the news at that time and watched reports about the uprising on his mobile phone. He said he has learned that state reforms will take place. This time, he will vote in the referendum.
Voting environment is better this time
Some people expressed concern about irregularities in past elections. Voters want assurance that no one else will cast their vote this time.
Yesterday afternoon, campaigning was being conducted from a district administration voting truck at Foyla Mor in Rampal. Nearby, several locals were chatting at a shop.
Masud Rana from Shibnagar village said he went to vote in 2018. When Awami League people told them to stamp the ballot in front of them, he returned without voting. He did not go to vote again after that.
He claimed that his grandfather died in 2012, yet someone cast a vote in his deceased grandfather’s name in 2018. “My grandmother is alive. My dead grandfather cast ballot, but he did not meet my grandmother. How does that happen?” Masud said jokingly.
Astain Sheikh from Chandpur village in Rampal operates an excavator for earth-cutting. He said that so far, the voting environment seems good this time. If the environment remains like this, he will definitely go to vote. “Whoever wins, I demand that they reduce the prices of goods and vegetables,” Astain Sheikh said.
Nur Alam, secretary of the Mongla branch of Citizens for Good Governance (SHUJAN), said that a mass uprising has taken place in the country. After that, an interim government ran the country for one and a half years. Now people think that the country will run better if an elected government comes. That is why there is interest in voting.
He added that for a long time, elections have been one-sided. Many people did not go to vote. Many who went to polling centres could not vote according to their choice. This time, people believe they will be able to vote for their preferred candidate.