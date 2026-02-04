13th parliamentary election: Voting fever spreads to remote villages

Joymonirghol is a village bordered by the Pashur River to the west and the Shyala River to the southeast. After crossing the rivers, there are no other settlements. The Sundarbans surround it on nearly three sides. Further south lies the Bay of Bengal. It is like a narrow strip of land shaped like a bird’s beak. That is why it is also known as Joymonir Thonta. Beyond this, there are no more settlements in Bangladesh.

At the far end of this Sundarbans-surrounded village on the Bay of Bengal coast, Manju Begum runs a small tea stall. When we visited her shop around noon on Tuesday, there were hardly any customers.

Manju Begum was focused on something on her smartphone. When asked what she was watching, she replied with a shy smile, “TikTok, watching reels.” Asked what kind of TikTok reels, she said, “About voting.”

When asked about the election, Manju Begum said, “This is the king’s election. I will vote. Others are also discussing that they will vote.” When asked about the referendum, known to them as "yes/no vote", she said she did not know much about it.