Youth who attacked woman with stick at DU is prime accused in Gazipur murder case
A video of a young man attacking a woman with a stick in the TSC area of Dhaka University has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism.
The young man has been identified as Md Rakib, who is an accused in a murder case in Gazipur, and the plaintiffs of the case allege police have yet not arrested him.
Md Rakib is the son of Abdur Rahim from Shafipur Bazar area in Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur.
He is a student of the 2023–24 academic session in the Department of World Religions and Culture at Dhaka University.
His classmates know him as Ahmed Rakib. His twin brother Md Sakib is also an accused in the same murder case. Although they have been on the run since the case was filed, they have been seen at different times in Dhaka and nearby areas.
In the video that spread on social media, two women are seen. Rakib was seen attacking one of them with a stick. The victim was seen crying and demanding justice. In the video, she said they had come to TSC after having sehri in Old Dhaka and were harassed there. The university administration has formed a three-member investigation committee over the incident that took place early Wednesday morning.
According to locals and police sources, on 9 September 2024, Sabbir Hossain, a young man, was hacked and thrown from the roof of a 10-storey building in Shafipur Pacchimpara area of Kaliakair. Rakib and his twin brother Sakib are accused in that case.
According to the case statement, on 9 September, Rakib, Sakib, and Sabbir went to a gym together. From there, the two brothers took Sabbir to the roof of their residence, Unique Tower. Two local teenagers were also with them. Later, the teenagers were sent to a shop to buy puffed rice.
After some time, they returned and saw Sabbir lying below the building covered in blood. When they went to the roof, they saw Sabbir’s cut nails and a bloodstained weapon lying there.
Following the incident, Sabbir’s elder brother Md Mahiuddin Abir filed a murder case against three people. Since then, the two brothers have fled the area.
The plaintiff, Mahiuddin Abir, told Prothom Alo that although the case was filed at Kaliakair police station, it was later transferred to Gazipur Detective Police for unknown reasons. After a long investigation, they submitted a charge sheet to the court five to six months ago. However, no arrest warrants have yet been issued against the accused. The accused have been seen publicly at different times. Even after informing police of these matters, they have shown no initiative to arrest them.
Mahiuddin Abir also said that during the DUCSU election earlier, Rakib was seen campaigning on campus with VP candidate Abidul Islam. He has also been seen at several other places.
Kaliakair police station officer-in-charge (OC) Khandaker Nasir Uddin said, “The case was investigated by DB Police, so the responsibility to arrest him also lies with them. If a warrant is issued by the court, then it will be our responsibility to arrest him.”
When contacted, Gazipur Detective police officer-in-charge (OC) Md Hasmat Ullah said that due to various situations in the country, operations to arrest the accused were not carried out. However, now drives will be conducted to arrest them.