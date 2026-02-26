Youth who attacked woman with stick at DU is prime accused in Gazipur murder case

A video of a young man attacking a woman with a stick in the TSC area of Dhaka University has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism.

The young man has been identified as Md Rakib, who is an accused in a murder case in Gazipur, and the plaintiffs of the case allege police have yet not arrested him.

Md Rakib is the son of Abdur Rahim from Shafipur Bazar area in Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur.

He is a student of the 2023–24 academic session in the Department of World Religions and Culture at Dhaka University.

His classmates know him as Ahmed Rakib. His twin brother Md Sakib is also an accused in the same murder case. Although they have been on the run since the case was filed, they have been seen at different times in Dhaka and nearby areas.

In the video that spread on social media, two women are seen. Rakib was seen attacking one of them with a stick. The victim was seen crying and demanding justice. In the video, she said they had come to TSC after having sehri in Old Dhaka and were harassed there. The university administration has formed a three-member investigation committee over the incident that took place early Wednesday morning.